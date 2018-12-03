Sarah Ferguson reveals how she's starting her life again She's spoken out in a new interview…

Sarah, Duchess of York has given a candid interview to Modern Hero – her first US interview in seven years – speaking out about her life, charity work and her close relationships with her family. During the chat, she revealed that she's giving herself a new start in life, having come through years of hardship. "It's taken long, hard knocks, and loads of mistakes [to get to this point]," she said. "And loads of spiritual work to break through my ego – anyway, we're here today… I'm starting my life at 58."

Sarah has opened up about the new chapter in her life

She also revealed that she had hit "rock-bottom" after her split from Prince Andrew, adding that she felt she had destroyed herself. Later, she opened up about her bond with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – admitting it was her family that got her through the hard times, and even revealing that Beatrice has a very sweet way of describing her mother. "Beatrice calls me the most misunderstood woman in the world," she said. "She is really just the finest example of understanding and learning about how to deal with life's challenges."

The Princesses' support of their mother was cemented on Thursday, when Sarah stepped out for a Christmas event at Claridges – and a sneak peek into her car saw that she has a sweet handwritten post-it note taped to the back of one of the car seats. Simply reading, 'I love you mummy,' with two kisses, it showed a sweet insight into Sarah's devotion to her daughters.

Sarah recently opened up about Eugenie's recent royal wedding, too, gushing about the newlywed's happy relationship. "Their wedding was about love, inclusivity and future. And then they go forward with strength because that's who they are. They will always, always be on the edge of inspirational change," she told HELLO!.