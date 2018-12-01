Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice leave the sweetest handwritten notes for mum Sarah Ferguson - see the pictures This is lovely!

Sarah, Duchess of York, often speaks of how close she is to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - and on Thursday night, gave an adorable insight into their sweet relationship. While stepping into her car after attending a Christmas party at Claridge's Hotel in London, photographers caught a snap of an adorable handwritten note left for the mother-of-two, which simply read: 'I love you mummy," with two kisses. Aw - we wonder who left this one, Beatrice or Eugenie?

Image: Splash

The post-it looks a little crumpled, and has been taped to the back of the front seat of the car, so it's clearly very special to Sarah. On Mother's Day earlier this year, the 59-year-old wrote her own sweet message to her daughters, saying on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers. I am so thankful to have been blessed with amazing children. Thank you girls for being so special, kind, full of care and love."

Both Beatrice and Eugenie often speak out in support of their mum, and Eugenie recently took to Instagram herself to praise Sarah for her charity work. "There are 121 million school-aged children around the world who are not in education. Jack and I were proud to support Street Child UK and my mum who's the founder patron, as a global ambassador. Congratulations @sarahferguson15 for all your hard work."

Image: Splash

Eugenie, Jack and Sarah all attended the launch of Street Child's Count Me In campaign earlier this month, and Sarah spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the newlywed's sweet relationship. "Their wedding was about love, inclusivity and future. And then they go forward with strength because that's who they are. They will always, always be on the edge of inspirational change," she said.

