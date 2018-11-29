Exclusive: Sarah Ferguson reveals the thrilling hobby she wants to take up again The mother-of-two first got her helicopter wings in 1987

Sarah, Duchess of York may be working hard campaigning for her charity, Street Child, but it seems the founding patron has been left feeling inspired. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the 59-year-old revealed: "I'm thinking of taking up my helicopter license again. I think it's a good challenge. I also want to do Challenge Anneka for myself. So I'm going to go into my 60th year very fit. Will that be a challenge? Will it be for Street Child? Of course."

The Duchess first got her helicopter wings in 1987 in a bid to learn the pressures her then-husband Prince Andrew faced. The Duke of York joined the Royal Navy in 1979 on a short service commission as a Seaman Officer where he specialised as a Pilot. He flew Royal Navy helicopters in combat during the Falkland Islands war in 1982.

Meanwhile, Sarah was speaking to HELLO! in her role as founder patron of Street Child – another of her charities that is marking its tenth anniversary and celebrating the launch of its Count Me In campaign. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie became global ambassadors of the charity earlier this year. Street Child was formed by a merger of an organisation of the same name founded by Tom Dannatt and Sarah's Children in Crisis organisation.

Sarah recently travelled to Nepal where Street Child works to learn about the challenges children face in the country. In April, Street Child merged with the international development charity Children in Crisis, which Sarah founded in 1993. The charities help children throughout the world get an education.Pick up this week's issue of the magazine for the full interview.

