Sarah Ferguson shares a heartfelt message that Meghan Markle would love In honour of a very special celebration

While the Duchess of Sussex deleted her Instagram account a long time ago, we're sure she'd hit 'like' on Sarah Ferguson's latest post on the social media site. The former Duchess of York shared a heartfelt message in honour of Thanksgiving on Thursday, writing: "I thank America and all Americans, happy Thanksgiving!!"

As an American, Meghan always celebrates Thanksgiving with her friends and family, but the holiday will be very different this year as it is her first as a member of the royal family. The Duchess is believed to be marking the traditional US holiday in private with Prince Harry. The royal couple, who are expecting their first baby in spring 2019, have no official engagements confirmed for Thursday, leaving them free to enjoy the special occasion together for the first time since their royal wedding in May.

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Thanksgiving with this post

It is not known whether Meghan has invited her mother, Doria Ragland, to spend the day with her. In 2016, the expectant royal - who was still starring in the legal drama Suits at the time - posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a large cooked turkey. "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on," she wrote in the caption. She previously shared her tips on the "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on her since-deleted Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig - and even included ideas for using up leftovers.

RELATED: How Meghan is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a royal

America is also a special place to Sarah, as it is a place both she and her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have worked. The mum-of-two has a lot to be thankful for this year, especially following the wedding of her youngest daughter Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in October. Sarah has since thanked the Queen for helping to make the day so memorable in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Meghan is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a member of the royal family

"I cannot be more grateful to Eugenie's grandmother for making this day so memorable. I am so grateful for all the hard work and kindness behind the scenes to make such a special day for our daughter," she said.

STORY: Meghan's tips for cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.