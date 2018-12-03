Kate Middleton and Prince George enjoy after school shopping trip The couple enjoyed a trip to Peter Jones after school

The Duchess of Cambridge likes to lead as normal a life as possible, and is often spotted doing the school run with her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And last week, the down-to-earth Duchess was spotted taking George on a shopping trip to department store Peter Jones by a fan, who wrote about the encounter on Twitter. The pair were seen at the Sloane Square branch browsing after George had finished school at St Thomas's Battersea for the day. Kate is a big fan of the luxury department store, and was previously seen getting school shoes for George and Charlotte in there ahead of the new term in September. She has also been spotted shopping there with both her mum Carole and sister Pippa – who has even turned on the store's Christmas lights there in the past. In her first ever interview, Carole Middleton spoke about how much she enjoys going to Peter Jones. Talking to the Telegraph, she said: "The staff are lovely and they all know me."

Kate Middleton and Prince George were spotted out shopping after school

Kate and George's trip comes just ahead of the Christmas holidays, and the mum-of-three recently revealed just how much George and Charlotte are looking forward to Christmas already. Talking to a fan at a walkabout in Birmingham last week, Kate revealed that they had already been practicing Christmas songs. The Christmas will be extra-special for Kate and her family too, with the arrivals of both Prince Louis and Pippa and James Matthew's first baby, Arthur, this year.

The Cambridge family are getting ready for Christmas

Despite leading a very public life, both Kate and Prince William spend as much time as they can with their children and families, who they are very close to. Kate has said that her favourite things to do with George and Charlotte – and no doubt Louis when he gets older – include running around outside in the garden, baking and hunting for spiders. She was pictured during the summer running around chasing after George and Charlotte at a charity polo match, and impressed by doing it in wedges.

