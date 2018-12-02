Carole Middleton has the sweetest thing to say about Prince William The Middletons are such a close family

Carole Middleton has given a very rare insight into her family life and her close relationship with her two son-in-laws, Prince William and James Matthews. Chatting to the Telegraph, Carole described them as "lovely". She said: " "I have two lovely sons-in-law and I hope I'll have a lovely daughter-in-law," referring to her youngest son James Middleton's future wife. Carole is extremely close to her children, so there is no surprise that she gets on so well with William and James. The Party Pieces founder is often seen at events with both Kate and William and Pippa and James, most recently the christening of grandson Prince Louis. Carole and husband Michael were also invited to the wedding of William's brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in May.

Carole Middleton with her family at Prince Louis' christening

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie send sweet notes to Sarah Ferguson

In the interview, Carole also opened up about her parenting, and how politeness was something that she installed into her three children from an early age. She said: "You can't suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start." There is no doubt that Kate goes to her mum for advice with her own three young children, who Carole dotes on. Prince George and Princess Charlotte even have their own room at her family home, where she has bought them a Christmas tree to decorate when they come to stay.

READ: Holly Willoughby's daughter twins with her mum

Carole is close to her son-in-laws William and James

This year has been especially exciting for Carole and her family, with the arrival of grandsons Prince Louis in April, and Pippa and James Matthews' first child, Arthur, in October. After both children were born, Carole was spotted going to visit them. It is thought that this year the Cambridge family will spend Christmas with the Middletons this year. In a recent interview on German TV Leute Heute, the Carole's son James recently revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with his whole family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.