Carole Middleton has opened up about her Christmases with her beloved grandchildren, in a new interview - revealing that each year she gives them their own Christmas trees to decorate for themselves! Speaking to The Telegraph, the businesswoman said that she loves the festive time of year so much that she has as many trees in her house as possible, including in the grandchildrens' rooms: "so that they can decorate it themselves." We bet Prince George and Princess Charlotte look forward to that every year!

Carole and her family at Prince Louis' christening

Of course, proud grandmother Carole has welcomed two new family members in recent months, with Kate giving birth to Prince Louis in April and Pippa having her first-born, baby Arthur, in October. It's sure to be a very special Christmas - and while Prince William and Kate typically spend a few days at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family, no doubt the Cambridges will be joining the Middletons for the festivities at some point, too.

In a recent interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, the Duchess' brother James Middleton recently revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with his whole family this year, which suggests that Kate, William and their three children will spend the festive season at the Middleton household along with Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their baby boy.

Kate and William are thought to spend 23 December at their own residence in the Queen's Sandringham Estate, Anmer Hall, just down the road from the 'big house'. Last year, they welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their home for the festivities, which was Meghan's first Christmas spent with the royals. With Harry and Meghan recently married, along with the announcement of their first baby on its way, it looks like decisions about where to spend Christmas are set to become more complicated for the young royals!