This member of the royal family ranks as most Googled person in the UK Did you guess?

The British royal family have a legion of fans around the world, and in the UK alone people enjoy finding out the latest updates on their lives, from weddings and new babies being born to events such as Trooping the Colour and Ascot. And this year, thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind romance, which saw them tie the knot in May, Meghan Markle has been ranked as the top most searched for person in 2018. Meghan is the only member of the royal family to feature on the list's top ten, and also ranks in the top trending queries list in second place, beaten only by the World Cup, which took place in June. On that list, the search term royal wedding is in third place, which accounts for both Meghan and Prince Harry's big day, and more recently Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, which took place in October.

The top trending list also features Black Panther coming in fourth place, and controversial Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallett, who infamously accused former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of punching her after a play fight in the kitchen. Fortnite comes in at number six, while singer Demi Lovato has ranked at seventh place. Ant McPartlin – who has hit headlines following his addiction to painkillers and subsequent break from the television is in eighth place, while musical A Star Is Born is in ninth place, and Khloe Kardashian comes in at number ten.

The pregnant Duchess made a recent surprise appearance at the Fashion Awards

Meghan has had a remarkable year, and just months after her wedding she announced the happy news that she is expecting her first baby. Next year will bring just as much excitement – and fascination for royal fans – when Harry and Meghan's baby is born, and they move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to raise their family. Meghan has always kept royal watchers on their toes and has made several surprise appearances over the past few months, most recently on Monday night at the Fashion Awards. The Duchess made an unannounced appearance to present Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller – who famously made her royal wedding gown – with a special award.

