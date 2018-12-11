Princess Beatrice goes public with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The pair have reportedly been dating since September

Princess Beatrice has gone public with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, just weeks after they were rumoured to be dating. The Queen's granddaughter and the Italian property developer chose to make their debut at the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York on Monday night. While Beatrice and her new beau were not pictured together, the couple were seen chatting with fellow partygoers, who included Beatrice's good friend Karlie Kloss and Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Wendi Deng.

Beatrice and Edoardo also congratulated the woman of the night, American philosopher Martha C. Nussbaum, who was presented with the coveted Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture. The couple, along with model Karlie, were spotted sipping champagne and nibbling on canapes by the Christmas tree at the New York Public Library.

Beatrice, whose boyfriend was not pictured, caught up with her model friend Karlie Kloss

The Princess looked gorgeous on her night out, wearing a black maxi dress that had a long, billowing hem. She defined her waist with a cinched-in belt and added another layer with a black, fringed cape.

MORE: How Meghan Markle managed to keep her attendance at Fashion Awards a total surprise

Beatrice, 30, and Edoardo have reportedly been dating since September but it wasn't until November that the royal introduced her boyfriend to her friends at an exclusive party. Edoardo has also apparently met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Beatrice and Eugenie's sweet sisterly bond:

Loading the player...

This is believed to be the royal's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years, Dave Clark, in 2016. Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-Prime Minister David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a year-two-old son from a previous relationship.

MORE: Katya Jones suffers painful injury ahead of Strictly final

Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Dave married girlfriend Lynn Anderson in July after popping the question in 2017. Prince William had introduced his cousin Beatrice to Dave back in 2006 while studying at St Andrews. The former couple were together for a decade, often seen attending events such as Wimbledon and film premieres, and shocked the celebrity world when they split in 2016.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.