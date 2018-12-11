How Meghan Markle managed to keep her attendance at Fashion Awards a total surprise The Duchess shocked attendees on Monday night

The Duchess of Sussex surprised both royal watchers at home and guests at the Royal Albert Hall when she made an unannounced appearance at the Fashion Awards on Monday night. Meghan even managed to shock the designer who created her dress for that evening – Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller – who famously made the royal's wedding gown too.

Speaking to Grazia, Clare revealed that Meghan had said she was going out and needed a fancy gown for the occasion, but failed to mention it was for the prestigious awards. Clare received a double surprise when Meghan walked onto the stage to present her with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award.

Loading the player...

Video by BFC and Done+Dusted

"I'm not joking, it was a complete and genuine surprise," said Clare. "I really did not know she was coming tonight at all! I was actually fitting her for the dress last week and she said, ‘Oh I'm going to this thing next week, I think it's Monday or Tuesday night, I have to check my calendar.' I just did not think anything of it. Then she walked in!"

MORE: Duchess Kate brings festive cheer to children in hospital

"I've had the most extraordinary year," added Clare, who shot into the spotlight in May after designing Meghan's wedding dress. "Since then it's just been so special to work with someone who's incredibly genuine and kind. I think going through such a personal experience, like the wedding dress, you can never lose that connection with the person you work with on it. I was really so honoured tonight that she presented my award."

Meghan wore a Givenchy gown on the night out

Prince Harry's wife looked incredible on her night out, opting for a one-shouldered Givenchy gown, which she teamed with a sky-high pair of Tamara Mellon gold sandals, three Pippa Small gold bangles and a pair of simple gold studs, also by Pippa Small. Her hair was swept away from her face in her trademark tight bun, and that pregnancy glow was obvious for the world to see.

MORE: Kevin Clifton responds to reports about his Strictly future

The Duchess was reunited with her wedding dress designer, Clare

Meghan gave Clare a tight hug as she presented her with the award and told the audience: "When you chose to wear a certain designer, we're not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we're also an extension of their values, of something in the fabric so to speak that is much more meaningful." Nawww!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.