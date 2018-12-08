See the magical Christmas tree at Duchess Meghan and Kate's palace home Isn't it beautiful?

The royal family are certainly getting into the festive spirit! Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that looks after numerous palaces in the UK, has shared a video of the mammoth Christmas tree being put up at Kensington Palace – we bet the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are thrilled with it. The footage shows the 30ft tree being installed and decorated with fairy lights, in the grounds outside the palace – giant baubles included. It looks pretty beautiful, don't you think? Scroll down to see the video below.

The fab four at Christmas last year

Royal watchers were quick to comment on the festive video, with one writing: "George, Charlotte and Louis must be loving it!!" and another adding: "Beautiful!!! Wish I was there this year to see it in person. Always magical!"

MORE: The Queen has put her Christmas tree up – see it here

Loading the player...

Decorations have been going in up in many royal homes over recent days. Three towering Christmas trees have been put in place in the Marble Hall at Buckingham Palace, adorned with hundreds of white lights and regal decorations featuring miniature red velvet and gold crowns and embroidered state coaches. Meanwhile, a garland emblazoned with red velvet bows and multi-coloured baubles has been installed along the length of the grand staircase.

Watch the 30ft Christmas tree being installed and decorated outside #KensingtonPalace 🎄 This Christmas at Kensington, meet Victoria & Albert, try some festive crafts and discover how the Victorians shaped Christmas: https://t.co/O5aiuhJv7p ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ILCUR7j0Qv — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) 7 December 2018

A video shared by the Royal Family's Twitter account showed staff standing on a huge ladder to reach the top of one of the 15ft tall trees to adorn it with lights, with the message: "It's officially Christmas at Buckingham Palace!" Elsewhere, two towering trees were installed at Windsor Castle at the end of November – one in St George's Hall and another in the Crimson Drawing Room. Her Majesty's Nordmann Fir Christmas trees are grown in Windsor Great Park, and transported to her residences during the festive season.

The 15ft tree in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room

Senior royals including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to see the decorations in all their glory when they join the Queen for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace later in the month. The 92-year-old typically invites extended family members for the meal before departing to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February.