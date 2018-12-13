Princess Eugenie just shared the cutest throwback photo with Princess Beatrice: take a look! Don't they look adorable?

Princess Eugenie loves looking through the royal archives for the perfect #tbt post, and she didn’t disappoint with Thursday’s Instagram post! The newly-married royal posted an adorable photo of herself with big sister Princess Beatrice when they were both children, writing: "#tbt to cheeky smiles and scrunchies with my sister."

The siblings look sweet as they pose together with their hair tied up in matching yellow scrunchies, and the photo soon caught the attention of Eugenie’s 617,000 Instagram followers, many of whom couldn’t resist commenting on how "cute" they both were.

Princess Eugenie shares a special bond with her big sister, and asked her to be the maid of honour at her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. The sisters opened up about their close relationship in a joint interview with British Vogue in the summer, but admitted that just like any siblings, they have been known to have their disagreements. Beatrice, 30, revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

The siblings will soon be celebrating Christmas together at Sandringham, which is sure to be extra special as it is Eugenie’s first as a married woman. While Eugenie and Beatrice join the Queen, their father Prince Andrew and other senior royals for the holidays, their mum Sarah Ferguson has been unable to celebrate with them for the past 22 years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in November, Sarah explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on Christmas Day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she said. "I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas," she says. "I really am like this. I love to share. It’s the joy of giving."

