Sarah Ferguson opens up about daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's disabilities Sarah shares her two daughters with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The 59-year-old has just launched a fundraising campaign for her charity Street Child, urging the public to donate to give a child an education. Sarah, who shares her two daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew, touched upon their disabilities despite their "luxury upbringing". Speaking to the Press Association, the mum-of-two revealed: "My work has saved my life. Kept me grateful, kept my feet on the ground."

Sarah Ferguson has given a candid insight into the lives of her daughters

She added: "Kept me realising how lucky that my children - Eugenie, as you now know, is disabled with 12in metal rods down her back, Beatrice is dyslexic with special needs at school - and yet they had an education, so why isn't any other child allowed that same luxury. And why is it a luxury?" The Count Me In appeal will use the funds to buy school uniforms, train teachers and build classrooms for disadvantaged youngsters in ten countries from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan.

MORE: Princess Beatrice talks about her bullying ordeal and how mum Sarah Ferguson helped her

"Count Me In is a pretty big mountain to climb but if we can do it we will do it," continued Sarah. "Give before 21 February 2019 and public donations to Street Child's Count Me In campaign will be matched by the UK Government." Meanwhile, Street Child was formed by a merger of an organisation of the same name founded by Tom Dannatt and Sarah's Children in Crisis organisation. Sarah recently travelled to Nepal where Street Child works to learn about the challenges children face in the country.

Loading the player...

"What I saw was in fact massive hope from the children because someone was listening and yet they had nothing," she explained. Sarah also described how she met a young girl called Ruby who wanted a school for her community so she could be educated and one day become a teacher. "If we don't build a school for Ruby in two years' time she will have to get married at the age of 12 in order to sustain herself in the local area because of tribe rules," she added. "If we can get a school so she can get her dream to be a teacher, imagine that story. Those children were fantastic, all they wanted was a chance and surely Street Child can give them that chance."

MORE: The gift Sarah Ferguson gave the grieving parents of a girl who was killed after eating Pret sandwich

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.