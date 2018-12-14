The Duchess of Cornwall reveals moment granddaughter was rushed to hospital in air ambulance Camilla is the proud grandmother of five

The Duchess of Cornwall has recalled the terrifying time one of her granddaughters had to be airlifted to hospital. Camilla was visiting an airbase near Chippenham to officially open it as patron of Wiltshire Air Ambulance when she revealed the incident. She thanked staff and described how she has seen first-hand the work of flying paramedics.

"I just really wanted to say a huge thank you to everybody who has been involved with this wonderful project. I know what fantastic work the air ambulance does," Camilla said. "I've seen it and I have known friends that have literally been saved by it. Even in Yorkshire my granddaughter was taken off in the Yorkshire one, one year, and luckily she was sorted and alright, but it gave my daughter such confidence to be aboard it."

Camilla opened the new airbase near Chippenham

Prince Charles' wife did not name her granddaughter, but it is thought that she was speaking of Eliza Lopes as she mentioned how her daughter Laura was onboard. Laura shares Eliza, nine, and eight-year-old twin boys Gus and Louis, with husband Harry Lopes. Camilla added that her granddaughter was "fine" after the incident in Yorkshire.

The details of the incident are not known and Yorkshire Air Ambulance said it does not comment on individual cases. A spokeswoman for the service said it was established in 2000, operating two helicopters which respond to three to four major trauma incidents a day, like car accidents.

She is thought to have spoken about her granddaughter Eliza Lopes (pictured)

Camilla is the proud grandmother of five. As well as Eliza, Gus and Louis, she is also a grandma to Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles, the children of Tom Parker Bowles. Earlier this year she spoke about her special role in documentary The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, saying: "It's very nice because you haven't got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won't allow them to have and then give them back again."

Camilla went on to reveal that if her younger grandchildren see her on TV, "they rather tend to wave," adding: "I don't know if they expect me to wave back again!"

