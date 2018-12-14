Jane Moore just styled her Marks & Spencer shirt in a genius way The Loose Women star has as fabulous wardrobe

Jane Moore has done it again - stepped out in an incredible outfit that we now want hanging in our wardrobe. The Loose Women panellist has really upped her fashion game this year and on Thursday, she wowed viewers in a classic outfit with a lovely festive twist - and what's more, it all came from the high street. The journalist teamed her £35 white shirt from Marks & Spencer not with jeans or tailored trousers - but with a stunning red midi skirt which was a past season buy from Coast. She shared the striking look on Instagram, in a video where she twirled and flipped the hem. Her 45,000 followers adored the look - and took to the comment section to shower her 'outfit of the day' with praise. "Gorgeous outfit Jane you look fantastic" one fan wrote. Another agreed, adding: "Looking radiant and elegant as ever Jane Moore."

Jane looked fabulous in her white shirt and Coast skirt

White shirts are a staple item in any wardrobe - not only do they never date, but the classic style really does work with any separate.

£35, Marks & Spencer

The options are endless! This is the second time the blonde beauty has rocked it - the last time was in October when she headed up the popular ITV show and she teamed it with a checked turquoise pencil skirt, that had a belt and buckle detail in matching fabric. The heritage style number was from Zara and cost £49.99.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women stylists

The 56-year-old looks incredible and she champions body confidence and accepting your shape. The ITV favourite took part in Loose Women's Body Battles project last year, and spoke about her positive body image. "I'm kind of at peace with my body," Jane said at the time.

MORE: Jane Moore just made a £29 blue Zara dress look insanely chic

She added: "I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys, that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs." The campaign was shot by Bryan Adams, who has also photographed a number of celebrities in the past - including supermodel Kate Moss.

READ: The £35 Marks & Spencer dress that Carol Vorderman and Jane Moore can't get enough of