On Tuesday, Meghan Markle visited Brinsworth House in Twickenham for retired entertainers and left more than just happy memories for the residents: the Duchess created a beautiful decoration for the home using one of her many talents - calligraphy! During the visit, the royal and residents created a Christmas mural, and we can spy Meghan’s ultra-glam signature from a mile off.

The festive display had a royal touch

Meghan chose a glittery gold bell shape to sign the words ‘Merry Christmas love Meghan’ surrounded by yellow stars. Even though it may just be made of a paper, the design must now be priceless to the care home, and it was pinned with equally sweet messages from other residents.

Meghan's bauble was red and gold... and glamorous!

Activities co-ordinator Jay Crank said: “She said she used to teach calligraphy, she chose her bauble shape and produced a beautiful work of art”. Those who have been fans of Meghan for a long time may recall that Meghan used the skill while she was still auditioning for acting roles, calling it her ‘pseudo-waitressing job’ (because of course the Duchess would have the glammest side-career). So although her Hollywood days of signing autographs may be over, it’s sweet to see that she can still use her unusual expertise. If only she could help us sign the tags on our Christmas wrapping….

Speaking of their time with Meghan, Jay added: “She was so natural and so wonderful to be with. She can join our class any time...We haven’t done any calligraphy here before but I think she’s inspired us. She is a wonderful person, so genuine”. She also noted that the residents felt “uplifted” by the visit, partly because they can relate to her showbiz past: “They were able to connect I think, perhaps it’s because of her background”.

