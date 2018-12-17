Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland will not spend Christmas with the royal family - report It will be Meghan and Harry's first Christmas as a married couple

After months of speculation, it finally seems that Meghan Markle's mum, Doria Ragland, will not be joining her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry at Sandringham for Christmas. Past reports seemed to indicate that the 62-year-old had been invited to spend Christmas Day with the Queen and the rest of the royal family, but PEOPLE have now been revealed that the social worker will not be attending.

Although the Los Angeles-based yoga instructor's festive plans have not been confirmed by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans have. The newlyweds, who are expecting their first child in the spring, will join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham.

HELLO! first reported the news that the Cambridges and the Sussexes would be together over Christmas earlier this month. At the time, the Palace had no comment on the story.

Despite Doria's absence, it'll no doubt be an extra special Christmas for the royals as it's Prince Louis first one, as well as Harry and Meghan’s first as newlyweds. This Christmas will also be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last as a family-of-two before welcoming their first child together in the spring of 2019.

Kate, 36, previously revealed that her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were gearing up for Christmas. Speaking to a well-wisher during an engagement at the University of Leicester last month, the royal mum-of-three, said, "They're getting excited for Christmas time, because they've started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up."