The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Tuesday as she met with retired artists and entertainers on a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House. The 37-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child, dressed her growing baby bump in style, opting for a £1,002 Brock Collection printed dress and a £450 grey coat by Soia and Kyo. As always, her skin looked fresh and glowing and her raven hair was styled in her trademark messy bun. Subtle makeup highlighted her striking features. It appears that pregnancy is certainly agreeing with Meghan!

The visit to Brinsworth House was an action-packed one. Prince Harry’s wife spoke with the residents and proceeded to take part in festive activities, including arts and crafts and carols around the Christmas tree.

Part of the Royal Variety Charity (which the Queen supports as patron) it's main aim is to assist those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill health or hard times. It’s a fitting cause for the Duchess as she is, after all, a former actress.

Last month, the former Suits star attended the Royal Variety Performance - also in aid of the charity - and stole the show in a beautiful outfit which consisted of a black halter-neck top with white floral embroidery by Safiyaa, which was teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels.

The appearance was a poignant one as it was the mother-to-be’s first outing at the annual star-studded gala and she smiled happily for the cameras as she took her place in the royal box next to husband Harry. The couple enjoyed a fabulous performance from Take That and the cast of hit musical Hamilton as performers take to the stage of the London Palladium.

