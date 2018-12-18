The Duchess of Cornwall's son throws support behind Meghan Markle Tom Parker Bowles was full of praise of the royal

The Duchess of Cornwall's son has praised the Duchess of Sussex. During Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Tom Parker Bowles described Meghan as a "wonderful" person and revealed she should "carry on what she's doing". The comments come after Piers Morgan asked him if he had any advice for the expectant royal, who is currently getting used to a new way of living. "I think she's wonderful," replied the food writer. "How could I give advice about that? I think she should carry on what she's doing."

Tom, 44, is the son of Camilla from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles; Prince Charles became his step-father following his 2005 wedding to Camilla. He also has a younger sister called Laura Lopes. "We are the common children, we are on the side," the critic added when talking about the royal family's inner circle. The acclaimed food author has written five cookbooks, and is currently busy promoting his latest offering, Christmas & Other Winter Feasts.

Meanwhile, with Christmas just around the corner, Meghan is carrying out her last official engagement before she enjoys some time away from the limelight. She met with retired artists and entertainers cared for at the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing home. This week, the British royal family will gather at Buckingham Palace to kick-start their festivities. The 92-year-old monarch typically invites extended family members for the meal before departing to the Sandringham Estate with Prince Philip, where they stay until the beginning of February.

Meghan will no doubt enjoy spending some time with Prince Harry this Christmas before the impending arrival of their first child. This year, they will be joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children. Christmas is a very traditional affair for the royals; they usually attend a Christmas Day service at St Mary's Magdalene Church followed by lunch at the Queen's home, after which they also tune in to watch the monarch's speech.

