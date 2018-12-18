Meghan Markle's Instagram account has been reactivated The Duchess of Sussex previously deactivated her account back in 2017

Meghan Markle's Instagram account appears to have been reactivated, after she previously shut it down in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry. Fans were shocked to see Meghan's pictures resurface on her account that is verified with three million followers. Her previous posts, with her last being a collage in which she announced the closure of her blog, The Tig, back in April 2017, were available to see. The account was deactivated within minutes though, with a royal source saying it was a "technical issue".

Meghan's Instagram was momentarily reactivated

Should Meghan begin posting on her Instagram account again, she won't be the only royal to do so. Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson all have accounts on the social media site where they regularly post snaps of their work along with throwback photos. Previous photos on Meghan's account includes pictures of her two dogs (one dressed adorably in a Union Jack jumper), a snap of herself enjoying an evening with her close friend, Priyanka Chopra, and behind-the-scenes shots of herself with her cast mates on Suits. The royal also regularly posted life-affirming quotes promoting positivity.

A look at some of Meghan's previous posts

READ: Move over Meghan & Kate! These are the best dressed royal men of the year

The Duchess is currently preparing to enjoy her first Christmas as an official member of the royal family, and will spend the day in Sandringham with her husband and her in-laws, Prince William and Kate. HELLO! first reported the news that the Cambridges and the Sussexes would be together over Christmas earlier this month. It's a particularly special year for the royals to celebrate together, as it's little Louis's first Christmas and the first time pregnant Meghan has enjoyed the festivities as a Duchess. Meanwhile, it has been reported that her mum, Doria Ragland, will not be joining her daughter and son-in-law for Christmas after all, despite reports that she had been invited to celebrate the special day with the royal family.

READ: Love the snow? Here's the royals rocking skiwear throughout the years