Prince Charles shows off rare photo in sweet thank you card following 70th birthday Read the lovely message here...

A month after his 70th birthday celebrations, Prince Charles has sent his well-wishers a sweet thank you card. The special card, shared on royal blog account Crown Replies, the note read: "The Prince of Wales was very touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of his 70th birthday. His Royal Highness greatly appreciated your thoughtfulness and sends you his warmest thanks and very best wishes." The lovely note was accompanied by a rare portrait of the royal.

Prince Charles has sent royal fans a lovely thank you message

On his milestone birthday, which took place on 14 November, Charles was joined by the rest of his family and royals from across Europe for a private party being held at Buckingham Palace. As part of the celebrations, Kensington Palace also released a couple of official photographs to mark the Prince's birthday, showing Charles happily posing with Camilla, Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Gallery: 19 incredible rare images of Prince Charles to mark his 70th birthday

Loading the player...

To mark the birthday, Clarence House paid a touching birthday tribute with a montage of pictures. Amongst many snaps of Charles with wife Camilla, enjoying his passion for sport and spending time with his beloved family, one poignant photo of Charles and Diana with their young children also appears. In a recent candid BBC documentary, Charles - who is facing the growing prospect he will assume the role of head of state - opened up about how he sees his future. Speaking about being heir to the throne compared to being monarch, Charles said: "But the idea somehow that I'm going to go on in exactly the same way, if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense because the two - the two situations - are completely different."

MORE: Prince Charles vows he won't be a meddling monarch

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.