Meghan Markle is further along in her pregnancy than we thought Kensington Palace has said she is due in spring 2019

As we approach New Year's Eve we're taking a look back at some of the stories which were most read by you, our wonderful HELLO! readers - and this one about the Duchess of Sussex and her due date was up there at the top! The story was originally published in October, when Meghan had been thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant as she and Prince Harry announced their exciting baby news. But according to singer Missy Higgins, who met Meghan in Sydney during the royal tour of Australasia, the mum-to-be revealled she was probably further along than we thought - meaning a royal baby is on the cards early in 2019!

In fact the question of Meghan's due date is still puzzling readers - on Christmas Day she told amateur photographer Karen Anvil. that she was 'nearly there' with her pregnancy. You may recognise Karen's name, as the woman who took that amazing photograph of Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arriving at church on Christmas Day in 2017 and managed to catch them all smiling at her camera. It was an incredible snap that Karen sold to media around the world.

Back to October, and our original story - singer Missy took to Instagram after meeting the royals at a reception hosted by the Governor-General and revealed: "What an honour to meet the beautiful Duchess today! She was such a sweetheart. I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant! What a trooper. Prince Harry was gorgeous too, a real charmer. He squeezed Luna's legs and said 'who's this little cutie?' Looking forward to telling Luna she slept through it all one day."

Meghan could actually be four months pregnant

Previous reports had suggested that Meghan was just three months pregnant, and not four, which would put her due date around the beginning of April. In their statement, Kensington Palace only revealed that Meghan is due in the spring of next year. As is tradition, the palace will not announce the baby's gender or due date until the day of the birth.

The Duchess had certainly been sporting a radiant pregnancy glow during her tour of Australia with husband Prince Harry. On the second day of their tour, Meghan said she was doing "pretty well" but admitted she was suffering a bit from tiredness. She told a fellow mother that she had been "running on adrenaline".

Meghan visits a farming family in Dubbo

Emily Carroll, 33, who met the royals in Dubbo, said: "Meghan told me that she's feeling pretty good so far, which is great, and that she's running on adrenaline. She said they're doing 76 engagements in 16 days, with maybe one rest in the middle. She's made for this royal business, isn't she?" Emily added: "They're both great with kids."

