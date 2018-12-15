Prince William and Kate will join Prince Harry and Meghan at Christmas The Sussexes and Cambridges will celebrate together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Duke and Duchess at Sussex for Christmas day this year at Sandringham, it has been confirmed. The Daily Mail reports that Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and William will spend Christmas day with the Queen, although the Palace was not able to say where the couples would spend the rest of the festive period. HELLO! first reported the news that the Cambridges and the Sussexes would be together over Christmas earlier this month. At the time, the Palace had no comment on the story. It's a particularly special year for the royals to celebrate together, as it's little Louis's first Christmas and the first time pregnant Meghan has enjoyed the festivities as a Duchess.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh welcome family and friends to their Norfolk home during December every year. and another special guest that might join Her Majesty this year is Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The yoga instructor and social worker has reportedly been invited to join the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on 25 December. Doria has also previously gone for tea with the Queen at Windsor ahead of the royal wedding in May, and also got on well with Prince Charles on the big day itself.

The royals revealed their lovely Christmas cards this week, confirming that they are well and truly in the festive spirit. Kate and William shared their annual Christmas card, which showed the couple with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. Harry and Meghan also shared their first, beautiful Christmas card, showing the newly-weds watching the fireworks at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in Windsor in May. The newlyweds are facing away from the camera as they admire the fireworks with their arms wrapped around each other, with Meghan showcasing the back of her gorgeous Stella McCartney evening wedding dress.

