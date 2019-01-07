Clarence House shares rare photo of young royal as school term starts We love this!

It's back to school and back to university for many students this week, including little Prince George and Princess Charlotte, whose new term starts on Tuesday. And in the spirit of reminiscing on student days, Clarence House has shared a lovely throwback photo of Prince Charles at university. The black-and-white image posted on Twitter shows Charles cycling over a bridge in Cambridge some 50 years ago. "Are you #backtoschool or university today? The Prince of Wales is pictured cycling in Cambridge in 1969 while attending @Cambridge_Uni," the caption read.

Charles studied at Trinity College between 1967 and 1970. He began by reading archaeology and physical and social anthropology, but a year later he switched to history. The Prince graduated with a 2:2 Bachelor of Arts degree, making him the first heir apparent to earn a university degree. In 1975, he was also awarded a Master of Arts degree from Cambridge.

The Queen's son has previously revealed how he was "run over by a bus" while cycling in Cambridge during his university days. The near miss took place outside the university's Fitzwilliam Museum. During a visit to the museum with his wife Camilla in 2016, Charles said: "All I can tell you is that time goes past unbelievably quickly. But I enjoyed it enormously.

"If you look at the results now, as far as I'm concerned, quite how I survived being run over by a bus when I was on a bicycle just outside here I don't know. But it was a very special experience... as most of you probably know."

While Charles may be reminiscing on his university days, the youngest members of his family will be preparing to return to school. His grandson Prince George, five, attends Thomas's Battersea school, whose term starts on Tuesday. Princess Charlotte, three, will also resume her classes at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington on the same day.

