Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec reveals heartbreaking family news amid tour planning

After spending a lovely festive season with his wife Janette Manrara and her family, Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed some heartbreaking news about his family. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the passing of his grandma. Sharing a touching black-and-white photograph of his grandma's hand holding onto his own, he captioned it: "Forever in my heart babica Vida [broken heart emoji]." Translated from Slovenian - Aljaz' native tongue - into English, "babica vida' means "grandma Vida." The dancer shared the emotional update just moments after he joined last year's Strictly stars to photograph promotional shots for the upcoming tour. His wife Janette is yet to speak out about the sad news.

The heartbreaking photo shared by Aljaz

Fans were quick to offer their sympathy and condolences with Aljaz. One wrote: "So very sorry for your loss thinking of you and your family at this very sad time," while another added: "So incredibly sorry for your loss." His Instagram comments feed was flooded with love heart and prayer emojis within minutes.

Aljaz and Janette had just arrived back in London this weekend after spending Christmas and New Year in Miami. On Boxing Day, Janette wrote: "The most important thing about Christmas is love... I’m blessed to have an amazing husband who treats me like a Disney Princess, and a family that keeps me strong and fills my life with joy and love all year round! Merry Christmas everyone, and Happy Holidays from Mr & Mrs Skorjanec & the entire Manrara Family."

But the pair then shared videos of their emotional goodbyes on Saturday as they left Janette's parents and grandparents before heading to the airport. It must be an incredibly emotional time for the couple, so we're sending our sincerest condolences to the Strictly favourites.

