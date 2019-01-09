9 unknown facts about Kate Middleton: From her connection to President George Washington to her childhood nickname - video How many did you know?

As one of the world’s most influential women, the Duchess of Cambridge is under constant scrutiny, however, we’ve rounded up some of the most surprising little known facts about the birthday girl. For instance did you know that her high school nickname was squeak? Or that she’s a seventh cousin twice removed of the first US President George Washington? Kate is a noted style icon and many of the pieces she wears promptly sell out, but did you know that she used to work as an accessories buyer for popular high street store Jigsaw? See all of our most fascinating facts in the video below.

9 of the most surprising facts about Kate Middleton

