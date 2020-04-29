Peter Andre's children have a huge playroom full of exciting cuddly animals and toys to play with, but the 47-year-old revealed that there is one in particular that his son Theo loves more than others. The Mysterious Girl singer took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of two of the little boy's cuddly teddy bears - one a deep red and the other a pale blue. "My son is obsessed with these mood bears," Peter wrote, before stating he "literally has every colour and sleeps with them." The father-of-four continued by joking he was referring to his youngest son, three, whom he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh: "Talking about Theo of course not J."

Peter shared a picture of the two bears on his Instagram Stories

He revealed they are from UK-based company Mood Bears, and they come in five different colours to represent different feelings or states - happy, sad, love, nervous and silly. All cost just £19.99, and feature individual stitching on their paws to illustrate their emotion, including tears and love hearts. Judging by Peter's picture, it appears as though the 'Sad' and 'Silly' bears are Theo's favourites!

Mood Bears was quick to thank Peter for his support during the challenging lockdown months. One fan commented on the brand's post: "I just found this site through watching @peterandre and these bears are amazing!! My son who has learning disabilities is going to love each bear when all this in world is over."

Peter is currently self-isolating in his Surrey home with wife Emily and their two children, Amelia and Theo, as well as Princess and Junior from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The family's home features a playroom for the younger children, complete with coloured foam tiles on the floor, and toys including a miniature car, dolls' cot and a pushchair lining one wall. The huge outdoor space also has a playhouse for the kids - sounds like there are plenty of options to keep them entertained during the coronavirus crisis!

