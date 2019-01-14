Polish mayor who met Prince William and Kate Middleton is fatally stabbed at charity event The royals met the mayor in 2017

Condolences are flooding in for the Polish mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, who has died after being stabbed at a charity event on Sunday. The 53-year-old politician, who welcomed Prince William and Kate to his city in summer 2017, was attacked on stage in front of hundreds of spectators. He was rushed to hospital where he underwent a five-hour long operation on his heart and stomach, before he died of his injuries.

A 27-year-old man, who has not been named, has been arrested. He held a previous criminal record and had recently been released from prison. Local footage shows the man shouting and brandishing a weapon; he is believed to have gained access to the stage using a media pass.

Polish mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, met Kate and William in 2017

Mr Adamowicz was attending a charity event for a children's hospital – the Great Orchestra of Christmas – and made an appearance on stage to thank everyone who had raised funds for medical equipment. Just before he was stabbed, the mayor shared a photo of all the spectators shining lights using their mobile phones. The caption, when translated into English, read: "A light to heaven right there." A black-and-white photo of Mr Adamowicz has been posted on his official Instagram page alongside a black ribbon to symbolise mourning.

MORE: Meghan Markle finally reveals her due date!

Mr Adamowicz was stabbed on Sunday and sadly died of his injuries

Mr Adamowicz was mayor of Gdansk for 20 years and met Prince William and Kate in 2017 during their royal tour of Poland and Germany. The royals visited the port city where they joined a street party in the central market square alongside Mr Adamowicz. They also visited the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, followed by a tour of the European Solidarity Movement museum.

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares pregnancy photo

The late mayor, who was known for his liberal views, was born in Gdansk and grew up in the city. He is survived by his wife Magdalena, who was in London at the time of the attack and was flown home by the state of Poland immediately, and their two daughters Antonina and Teresa.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.