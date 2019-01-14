Duchess Kate's private birthday celebrations revealed - and the real reason Meghan didn't attend What a lovely day!

Details of the Duchess of Cambridge's special 37th birthday celebrations have been revealed! Kate, whose special day is on January 9, held an intimate party the Sunday before at her and Prince William's country home, Anmer Hall, according to the Mail on Sunday. The couple reportedly enjoyed a lunch with their close friends, all of whom are godparents to their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Among those in attendance was Sophie Carter, godmother to Princess Charlotte, and her husband Robert Snuggs, and Emilia Jardine-Paterson - who is godmother to Prince George - and her husband David.

William and Kate attended the first Sunday service of the year with friends

Lady Laura Meade, who was announced as one of baby Prince Louis' godparents in July 2018, was also thought to be at the birthday lunch alongside her husband James. No doubt the three young Cambridges were also there and enjoying spending some quality time with their godparents - though it's reported that no other members of the royal family were in attendance. Earlier in the day, the royal couple had attended church at nearby Sandringham with their friends, too. While there has been some speculation surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's absence from the celebrations, it's actually thought that the couple were abroad on holiday, following their family Christmas together.

Kate is thought to have spent her actual birthday at her home in Kensington Palace. Husband William attended an engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity during the afternoon, and did give some insight into her special day. The father-of-three was presented with a handmade card from a group of children, prompting him to say: "Well done you for remembering, that's very impressive." He added: "I did remember this morning, so I was ok." A member of staff then asked, "Are you doing anything special today?" leaving a coy William to reply, "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter.

While William, 36, kept schtum about Kate's private birthday plans, we're sure he organised something special for his wife of seven years. In 2009 for her 27th birthday, he surprised Kate with a romantic candle-lit supper in a remote log cabin on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland. He also gifted her a pair of cultured pearl earrings one year, and another time presented her with a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond-framed makeup compact.