When royal fans can expect to see Prince Louis next Everyone loves watching the Cambridge children grow up

The year 2019 is an exciting one for the royals, with milestones and new babies awaiting. And throughout the year, fans can expect to see their favourite members of the royal family at various engagements, events and celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are especially popular, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are known to steal the show during the rare times they are seen out in public. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, has been pictured a number of times throughout the first year of his life, and it is expected that the next photographs of the little boy – and possibly his siblings too - will be released on his first birthday in April.

Prince Louis is expected to be pictured on his first birthday in April

Prince William and Kate work hard to keep their young children's lives as private as possible, but on special occasions they are known to release photos of them, including on birthdays. George and Charlotte were both captured by keen photographer Kate to mark their first birhdays, and it is likely that the doting mum-of-three will do the same when it comes to her youngest child. Louis was photographed by Kate when he was a newborn baby, and two images were released – one of Louis alone, and another of him being held by doting big sister Charlotte. Louis was last pictured on the Cambridge family's Christmas card, where he sat smiling on his mum's lap. Louis' close bond with his family, in particular Kate, has been obvious for all to see on the Louis is Kate's double, and has the same deep brown eyes, button nose (a Middleton trademark) and strong inquisitive brown as Kate when she was a similar age. The pair also share the same pouty bottom lip, and a dusting of dark brown hair.

Louis was photographed soon after his birth in April with sister Princess Charlotte

Soon, Louis will no longer be the youngest grandchild on his dad's side of the family when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first baby in the spring. While the royal couple have kept quiet about details including their child's gender, bets have been suspended on those guessing that they will have a baby girl. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

