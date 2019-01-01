Princess Eugenie reveals new fact about her and Jack Brooksbank's relationship It's been a wonderful year for Eugenie and Jack

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are starting 2019 as a married couple, and on New Year's Day, they will be reflecting on a very special moment last year. Eugenie revealed for the first time on Instagram Stories on Monday that Jack had gone down on one knee and proposed to her on 1 January 2018. Of course, we all know that Eugenie said yes, and the couple decided to keep the news private until 22 January, when they announced their engagement to the world. The happy couple released a statement via Buckingham Palace, and later that day appeared on The One Show, where they spoke about the proposal in a joint interview.

Princess Eugenie has revealed that Jack Brooksbank proposed on New Year's Day 2018

Jack popped the question while the pair were on holiday in Nicaragua, and Eugenie told presenter Matt Baker during their TV appearance that she had cried during the "incredible moment". She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added "I was over the moon, crying."

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares gorgeous never-before-seen photo of Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day on 12 October

READ: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana expecting fifth child

Nine months later, Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in the second royal wedding of the year, which took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October. The happy couple said "I do" in front of the royal family and their celebrity friends, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams – whose daughter Teddy made her public debut as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids. Eugenie reflected on her happy day on New Year's Eve, and posted a picture of her and Jack kissing on their wedding day, and wrote: "The best moment of 2018. Happy New Year!" Eugenie and Jack were last seen out on Christmas Day when they joined the rest of the royal family in Sandringham for the annual Christmas Day service. The newly-weds stepped out hand-in-hand, as Jack got to experience his first Christmas with the royal family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.