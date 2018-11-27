EXCLUSIVE: Princess Princess Eugenie pictured with husband Jack Brooksbank for first time since royal wedding – see the adorable photo Love this!

Princess Eugenie has been snapped in an exclusive new photograph with her husband Jack Brooksbank – the first photograph of the newlyweds since they married in their stunning royal wedding in October. The couple stepped out in support of Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York at the launch of Street Child's Count Me In campaign. Eugenie has also spoken out in support of the charity on social media, writing: "There are 121 million school-aged children around the world who are not in education. Jack and I were proud to support @streetchilduk and my mum who’s the founder patron, as a global ambassador. Congratulations @sarahferguson15 for all your hard work. Please support the #countmein campaign - give before 21st February 2019 and public donations will be matched by the UK Government."

Copyright: Tony Ward

The couple look happy and relaxed as they pose for the photograph – with Eugenie looking particularly glowing in a fitted navy blue gown and gorgeous natural makeup. The dress is Roksanda's 'Aviden' gown, with a pretty scalloped neckline – which seems to have completely sold out online! Jack, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a smart tuxedo.

On Monday, Eugenie's mother Sarah spoke exclusively to HELLO! about how proud she is of the couple, reminiscing about their big day. "When [Eugenie] walked up and walked tall, with scoliosis… We never thought she was going to be a possibility, and there she was, no veil," she said.

Speaking of the groom, she added: "And just the twin flame of [her and] that beautiful man – he looked like James Bond that day. And Jack is my son-in-law, and to have a son-in-law is just a blessing. Their wedding was about love, inclusivity and future. And then they go forward with strength because that's who they are. They will always, always be on the edge of inspirational change."