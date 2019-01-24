Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's private awards visit revealed They attended on Wednesday afternoon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to a very special event on Wednesday afternoon - attending the judging of the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, the special accolades that celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. The Endeavour Fund was created by the Royal Foundation in 2012 - in 2018, its awards ceremony was one of the first public events Meghan attended ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. No doubt they were thrilled to return and be a part of the judging process - and may well attend the awards again themselves, which are expected to take place in February.

Harry and Meghan at 2018's Endeavour Fund Awards

Royal watchers may remember the Endeavour Fund Awards marked Meghan's first ever evening engagement with her then husband-to-be, when she stepped out in a beautifully-tailored suit by Alexander McQueen for the ceremony, held in February 2018.

The charity's statement read at the time: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle joined people from the armed forces community to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle first attended a pre-ceremony reception where met the inspiring nominees, as well as endeavour participants and key supporters of the Endeavour Fund. They then attended the awards ceremony, where three prizes were awarded."

Meghan and Harry's attendance at the judging is particularly special as of course the Duchess is now part of the Royal Foundation, and will no doubt take on an even more hands-on approach with the cause going forward. Prince William, who has attended the annual awards with Harry in the past, could also attend 2019's event - could it be another opportunity for the fab four to get together?