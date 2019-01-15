This was Prince Harry's adorable reaction to surprising royal baby gift He was given the sweet present during a visit to Birkenhead

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were inundated with well wishes and special presents during their visit to Birkenhead on Monday, but there was one sweet gift that Prince Harry just couldn't believe! During an engagement at Tomorrow's Women Wirral, an organisation that supports women in vulnerable circumstances, he was presented with a tiny pair of knitted booties - made by one of the ladies in a craft workshop. In footage of the adorable moment, shared by royal fan @meghanmrkle on Twitter, Harry can be heard exclaiming: "No way!"

Meghan and Harry arrive at the charity

Thrilled dad-to-be Harry was met with giggles from all the women surrounding him, with one lady pointing out the pretty details on the tiny shoes. The Prince then turns to meet the woman who made them, telling her, "They're amazing."

Of course, the royal couple were presented with plenty more goodies for baby Sussex during their trip to Merseyside - but they couldn't resist giving their own gift when they met Angel Midgley, who is nearly five months pregnant with her second child. Upon visiting Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen's supermarket and community café, Meghan gave Angel a yellow moses basket filled with baby products.

"I would say that I should lift it for you, but neither of us should be holding it!" she could be heard joking, while Harry quipped about the basket, which was filled with lotions, wipes and nappies: "Is there a baby in there?"

As ever, royal fans were very happy to see Meghan's growing bump again, and hear more updates on her developing pregnancy. The Duchess gave hints about the upcoming arrival, telling fans during a public walkabout that she is due at the end of April and is around six months pregnant. One little girl, Kitty Dudley, aged nine from St Anne's Catholic Primary School, also said after meeting the couple: "I asked her if she was having a girl or a boy and she said she didn't know."