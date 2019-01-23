Prince William chokes up as he struggles to talk about emotional moment relating to his children The Prince spent Wednesday tackling the stigma around mental illness

Prince William became very emotional on Wednesday, as he opened up about a traumatic incident that happened while he was working as an Air Ambulance Pilot. William was on a panel talking about the importance of tackling mental health at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when the chair asked: "Was there a particular moment at work that really made this hit home?" The father-of-three replied: "Yes and I still find it very difficult to talk about. I get very emotional about it because it relates very closely to my children and so it is very hard to talk about it. And lots of people in the medical community have these particular cases where I don't think you ever get over it because you go through someone else's pain and you live with it." He continued: "I know that if I hadn't taken the action that I did then, I would have definitely gone down a slippery slope and I would have been dealing with mental illness on a different level."

"I still find it very difficult to talk about it." — The Duke of Cambridge on the importance of talking #MentalHealth, and his own experience working as an Air Ambulance Pilot #WEF19 pic.twitter.com/2nimIAqwiQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 23, 2019

Talking about his need to protect his children's mental health - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - the 36-year-old said: "We have to start tackling this now so that our children and our grandchildren don't have to go through this process and they can be more open about it." William was joined on the Mental Health Matters panel by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

William joined the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday to interview none other than David Attenborough. They conducted a live-stream discussion about conservation, wildlife and preserving the natural world. During the conversation with the legendary nature presenter, William admitted that it was nice to be the one conducting the interview for a change. He said: "It's a personal treat for me to be sitting here asking you questions. Normally I have to endure people asking me questions so it's quite nice to be turning the tables for once."

