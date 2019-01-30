Watch the sweet moment adorable girl strokes Kate Middleton's hair Too cute!

Prince William and Duchess Kate met hundreds of well-wishers during their visit to Dundee on Tuesday, including schoolchildren who had braved the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of the royals. One lucky girl even managed a gentle stroke of the Duchess's hair – and the standout moment was captured on camera.

In a meet and greet outside the Crescent Community Centre, footage showed a little girl reaching out and stroking Kate's perfectly tended-to tresses. Clearly charmed by the youngster, the mum-of-three didn't pull away but leaned further forward and flashed a smile at the inquisitive child.

While in Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially opened the new V&A museum. Kate, as patron of the V&A, emphasised the importance of the museum for the community and its significance for encouraging a new creative landscape in Scotland. She made a speech, stating: "I hope that this museum will serve as an inspiration to others, by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities all pull together."

As an amateur photographer, she also commented on the content inside the museum stating: "I have been captivated by the breathtaking architecture, and the sheer range of design on display. But most of all I've been moved by the passion of the people who work here, and the dedication of all those who have helped make this important project to succeed."

This focus on communities extended further when later in the day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn north of the border, met with former employees and union leaders of the Michelin Tyre factory, whose closure will have devastating impacts for 850 individuals and their families.

Prince William personally assured those at the meeting that the prior reliance on this factory for a sustained local economy had been acknowledged, and the individuals affected by the closure would not be forgotten.

