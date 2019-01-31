Kate Middleton's special link to Prince William years before they met What a small world!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding was a day to remember back in 2011, and the happy couple have since gone on to welcome three children, having first met as student in 2001. And now, it has been revealed that Kate had an extra-special link to her husband on her wedding day. Through Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, the Duchess descends from the Lupton Family of Leeds, who were once the owners of William Lupton & Company. This textile mill, based in North Yorkshire, was then bought by heritage textile mill AW Hainsworth in 1958 – who produced Prince William's scarlet jacket, worn on his wedding day. William's jacket was made exclusively by AW Hainsworth at its dedicated woollen mill in North Yorkshire.

Kate has a connection to Prince William's wedding jacket

Kate has always shown an interest in fashion, and once worked as a buyer at high street store Jigsaw before becoming a member of the royal family. The mum-of-three was in her element recently when she was given a backstage tour of the costume department at the Royal Ballet. The Duchess took a walk around to see the different materials that are used to make costumes. She was given a tour of the pattern room and the dye shop and met costumiers in the work room. She was then introduced to Royal Ballet principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera and Vadim Muntagirov, who spoke about their costumes.

William and Kate with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Every time Kate steps out in public, royal watchers are quick to find out where she got her outfits from, with the mass interest being dubbed the Kate Effect. This has even been passed down to her children, in particular Princess Charlotte – who is also showing an interest in style at the tender age of three. Her dad, Prince William, was given a pink satchel for his daughter during a visit to Liverpool in 2018, which was embossed with her name. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, bag-makers Keith and Gail Hanshaw revealed that he said: "Charlotte will be obsessed with that – I'll never be able to get it off her."

