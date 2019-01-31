Confirmed! Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend starry BAFTAs The Duke is President of BAFTA

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Kate will attend the BAFTA Awards ceremony on Sunday 10 February at the Royal Albert Hall. The couple have previously been guests of honour at the event – which is dubbed the biggest night in the UK film calendar – in 2017 and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

On the night, William, as President of BAFTA, will present the Fellowship award. It is the highest accolade bestowed by the Academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games. Past recipients include Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Caine, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren, while this year the gong will go to Ms Thelma Schoonmaker.

William and Kate arrive for 2018 BAFTAs:

William has been President of the organisation since February 2010. In 2013, he helped relaunch BAFTA's learning and new talent programme, which encourages young people from all backgrounds to enter the film, games and television industries. The organisation also has a scholarships programme named after the Duke, the Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television. Both William and Kate regularly support BAFTA's charitable activities by attending events as well as award ceremonies.

Kate was pregnant with baby Louis when she attended the 2018 BAFTAs

The royals also make a much-anticipated appearance at the BAFTA ceremonies, and last year Kate attended when she was heavily pregnant with baby Louis. The Duchess showed off her growing bump in a dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt. Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code of wearing black that year to support the Time's Up movement.

This year's BAFTA nominations were announced in early January. The Favourite has utterly stolen the show with 12 nods, including best actress and best supporting actress nominations for its three leads, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. A Star is Born has also received a great deal of recognition with seven nominations, as did Roma.

