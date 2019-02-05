Prince Harry's handsome cousin makes Tatler's most eligible list - see the photo Meet Louis Spencer

For those wanting to follow in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, meet Prince William and Prince Harry's handsome cousin Louis Spencer. The 24-year-old, who is currently studying at Edinburgh University, has just been named as one of the six bachelors on Tatler's eligible list. He joins the likes of Prince Mateen of Brunei, Marquess of Granby, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, Prince Nikolai of Denmark and The Marquess of Worcester as one of the most handsome singletons in the UK.

Louis Spencer has made Tatler's most eligible list

Louis, also known as Viscount Althorp, was born in Westminster and is the fourth child of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, and his first wife Victoria Aitken. He has three older sisters – Kitty, Eliza and Amelia – but due to British primogeniture law, Louis will inherit their father's estate and title, and not his eldest sister, Lady Kitty. The young aristocrat was raised in South Africa with his sisters.

The Spencer family made the move in 1995 when the children were quite young, to escape the media attention. In December 1997, Louis' parents Charles and Victoria divorced; Princess Diana died just four months before while the divorce case was in progress. Charles moved back to the UK after the split to take charge of the family's Althorp estate.

Last year, Louis did not go unnoticed when he arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with his mother Victoria and his sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty. In 2015, Louis made headlines after he was introduced to Nicki Minaj at one of her London concerts. The American singer posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram, revealing that Louis had jokingly asked her to marry him after they chatted backstage at the O2 Arena. "The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana - he said he wants to marry me #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR," she joked at the time. Nicki added another and teased: "Check out our wedding photo. No honestly it was such an honour to have you guys."

