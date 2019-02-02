The sweet moment Prince Harry was caught looking lovingly at wife Meghan's baby bump One for the family album…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a day out in Bristol on Friday, visiting a number of charities and organisations doing vital work in the area. And while the royal couple were kept busy with various meetings and events during their packed schedule, Prince Harry – as ever – couldn't take his eyes off his pregnant wife for too long. In one photograph, taken while the pair were on a guided tour of the city's Old Vic Theatre, he was caught looking down lovingly at Meghan's baby bump. Not long to go now!

Harry was caught looking down at Meghan's beautiful bump. Image: Getty

The happy couple brought a touch of warmth to what was a chilly and snowy day in Bristol – Harry and Meghan were forced to change their method of transport, opting for the train instead of flying, as the city's airport was closed during the morning. On arrival, they braved the wet weather to greet crowds during a walkabout. Meghan even narrowly avoided a fashion mishap, with her loyal assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill on-hand to save her coat being soaked in a puddle.

Parents-to-be Harry and Meghan don't have long to wait before they meet their new arrival, and are thought to be moving to their new home of Frogmore Cottage imminently. According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, Prince Harry and Meghan will get the keys to their newly-renovated property in March, ahead of the birth of their first child together. The move date would allow the couple to get settled before welcoming their baby, who Meghan recently said was due in "April or May".

The couple arrived to snowy conditions. Image: Getty

It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected, but no timeline for their move was announced. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn. Exciting times ahead for the Sussexes…

