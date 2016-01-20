Princess Charlotte beats Kate Middleton, Prince William on 'people who matter list'

She may only be 8-months-old, but Princess Charlotte has beaten her mom, Kate Middleton, her dad, Prince William and her brother, Prince George, to be crowned top of Tatler's "people who really matter" list. Although the public know very little about the royal baby, the British magazine gave her the number one position, ahead of 619 other candidates.

What is perhaps most surprising, is that little Charlotte scored higher than her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who holds fifth place.

The Cambridges secured the top four spots in the "people who really matter" list Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

Described as "everyone's favourite monarch" on the list, Her Majesty, who is the nation's longest-reigning monarch, will turn 90 in April.

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is ranked sixth after the Queen, followed by close friends Lady Violet Manners, Lady Alice Manners and Lady Eliza Manners. The three siblings are the Duke and Duchess of Rutland's eldest children, who count Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire as their ancestral home.

Lady Kitty Spencer was ranked sixth in the list Photo: Getty Images

Other names to appear in the top 20 include Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who is in the running for best actor again this year, Oscar nominee and Oxford-educated Felicity Jones, and Sir Richard Branson's daughter Holly.

Prince Harry also appeared on the list in spot number 17 Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry has also made the the list in 17th place, followed by Suki Waterhouse's younger sister, Imogen, in 23rd place.

Tatler, the high-society magazine, explained that it does not reveal what factors are taken into account when ranking people, but that readers can share their opinions and they will be considered.