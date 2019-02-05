See Prince Philip's letter thanking fans following his horrific car accident The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a crash in Norfolk in January

Prince Philip has sent a letter thanking fans for their well wishes following his car crash in Norfolk in January. The Queen's husband said he was "grateful" for the messages and that the accident, which is still under investigation, was "a shock for all concerned". The letter was written and signed by Philip's correspondence secretary, Suzy Lethbridge, and began: "The Duke of Edinburgh thanks you for your kind message of good wishes following the recent accident near Sandringham."

It continued: "It was a shock for all concerned. The Norfolk emergency services were quick to respond and assist those involved. Prince Philip is grateful to you for taking the trouble to write."

Royal fan on Instagram @crown.replies shared a copy of the letter

The Duke was involved in a car accident in mid-January, when his Land Rover overturned after he pulled out onto a main road in Norfolk. Philip, 97, managed to escape unscathed but the driver of the Kia suffered cuts to her knee. Emma Fairweather, the 45-year-old passenger in the Kia, also broke her wrist.

Emma went on This Morning to detail her experience shortly after the accident and revealed that she hadn't been contacted by Prince Philip. But the Duke sent her a letter a few days later, which, according to the Sunday Mirror, read: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads... The sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences. I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured."

Philip added: "As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience. The Duke then personally signing the letter 'Philip'.

