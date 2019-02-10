The Queen steps out for first time since Prince Philip gave up his driving licence Her Majesty looked in good spirits as she attended the Sunday church service

As with her winter break tradition, the Queen stepped out to attend the Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, a day after Prince Philip gave up his driving license voluntarily. Her Majesty looked in good spirits as she was pictured on her way to the service, dressed in a bright yellow jacket, which she teamed with a co-ordinating hat with a feather trim, and a camel coat to keep her warm. The Queen was accompanied by a Lady in Waiting, while Philip is thought to have stayed at home. On Saturday, it was announced by Buckingham Palace: "After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

The Queen stepped out to go to church following the news that Prince Philip has given up his driving license

Philip's decision to give up driving follows shortly after the car incident he was involved in on 17 January, where the Land Rover Freelander he was driving collided with another vehicle on the Sandringham Estate. This sparked much debate, as a passenger in the other car suffered an injury as a result. He sent out a letter earlier this week, thanking fans for their well wishes following the crash. The Queen's husband said he was "grateful" for the messages and that the accident, which is still under investigation, was "a shock for all concerned".

MORE: Prince Philip sends car crash victim touching letter of apology

Prince Philip was involved in a car accident in January

READ: Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show garden design revealed

It's been a very eventful week for the Queen, who marked 67 years on the throne on 6 February – the longest period for a reigning monarch in British history. As ever, the anniversary was a bittersweet one for her, as it also marked the anniversary of her father's death. Princess Elizabeth became Queen on February 6 1952, on the death of George VI. She was just 25 and thousands of miles from home on a Commonwealth tour with Prince Philip in Kenya, when the King died in his sleep from lung cancer at Sandringham House. Now the nation's longest reigning monarch, Elizabeth II has ruled for 24,472 days, has passed her silver, golden, diamond and sapphire jubilees, and is now just three years away from her platinum 70 years on the throne.

Loading the player...

Records the Queen has broken

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.