Why today is so special for Prince Charles and Camilla They've been married for nearly 25 years!

February is a romantic month for many, thanks to Valentine's Day, but it's an extra-special one for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, as it marks the anniversary of when they announced their engagement! The royal couple shared the news on 10 February 2005, which was 14 years ago today! Charles released a statement, instead of his mother the Queen, which included comment from young Princes Harry and William, who said: "We are both very happy for our father and Camilla, and we wish them all the luck in the future." In a statement from Buckingham Palace released later that day, the Queen expressed her "warmest wishes" for the couple, adding: "The Duke of Edinburgh and I are very happy that the Prince of Wales and Mrs Parker Bowles are to marry."

READ: What the royals' handwriting says about them – and it might surprise you

Camilla flashed her ring

Charles and Camilla made their first appearance as an engaged couple at Windsor Castle later that evening to celebrate, where Camilla debuted her diamond and platinum engagement ring. It was also confirmed that Camilla would take the title Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall, after the wedding. They then married just two months later in a civil ceremony on 8 April 2005 at Windsor Castle.

READ: Watch live as Kate Middleton arrives at the BAFTA Awards with Prince William

Charles has already enjoyed a great start to the month, after hosting a very glitzy Prince’s Trust ‘Invest In Futures’ Gala Dinner at the Savoy. The entire night raised £1.5million (and counting) for the Prince’s Trust charity, and all the money will be going directly to support young people.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.