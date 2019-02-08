Prince Harry and heavily pregnant Meghan Markle are going on a working babymoon They're going to Morocco!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to welcome their first child this spring, but the couple are showing no signs of slowing down. Kensington Palace has revealed that Harry and Meghan will visit Morocco from Saturday 23 February to Monday 25 February. The overseas tour is at the request of Her Majesty's government and more details will be announced later this month.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, have a lot of exciting changes to look forward to this season. Not only are they preparing for the birth of their baby – Meghan has previously said she is due in April or May – but the royals are also planning a move to the countryside. The couple are relocating from Kensington Palace in London to Frogmore Cottage, located in the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.

The couple attending the Endeavour Fund Awards this week

It was previously reported that Meghan may give birth in nearby Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, although the latest speculation is that the Duchess will deliver her baby at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London – just like many royal ladies before her. The parents-to-be stepped out on Thursday evening to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards and while the night was celebrating outstanding individuals, chatter soon turned to Harry and Meghan's unborn baby.

Commenting on the size of their unborn child as he chatted to guests at the pre-ceremony reception, Harry was heard telling one invitee "there's a heavy baby in her". Meanwhile, Meghan praised her husband, saying: "He's going to be the best dad." The pregnant Duchess showcased her growing baby bump in a chic Givenchy shirt and high-waisted maxi skirt, which featured a daring thigh high split.

Harry and Meghan also chatted to the awards ceremony's host, Ross Kemp, who said he spoke to the couple about their Labrador puppy. "We talked about how they've got a puppy and we got a puppy before we had our first boy," he said. "It's a preparation for nappy changing and popping basically."

