Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle's carrying a heavy baby The Duchess is expecting her first child this spring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t help but share their excitement about their impending royal arrival as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, with dad-to-be Harry commenting on the size of their unborn child. As he chatted to guests at the pre-ceremony reception, the Prince was heard to tell one invitee "there’s a heavy baby in her".

Meanwhile, Meghan praised her husband, saying: "He’s going to be the best dad." The pregnant Duchess showcased her growing baby bump in a chic Givenchy shirt and high-waisted maxi skirt, which featured a daring thigh high split.

Prince Harry said Meghan is carrying a "heavy baby"

The 37-year-old has previously faced speculation about whether she is further along in her pregnancy than first thought, but it may well be that she is simply having a big baby. The Duchess recently said that her first child is expected in late April or early May, meaning she still has over two months to go before her baby is due.

Prince Harry and Meghan also chatted to the awards ceremony’s host, Ross Kemp, who said he spoke to the couple about their Labrador puppy. "We talked about how they’ve got a puppy and we got a puppy before we had our first boy," he said. "It’s a preparation for nappy changing and popping basically."

The Duke and Duchess attended the Endeavour Fund Awards

The Duke and Duchess were special guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards, and looked loved-up as they arrived at the event hand-in-hand. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, and is an annual event hosted by the Endeavour Fund, which was created by the Royal Foundation in 2012. Prince Harry and Meghan each handed out awards; mum-to-be Meghan presented the ‘Celebrating Excellence’ award, while Harry presented the Henry Worsley Award with the late adventurer’s daughter Alicia.

