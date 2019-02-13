An astrologer predicts what's in store for Prince William in 2019 From fatherhood to royal training

While there's no manual for the future king of England, Prince William, astrologer Venus & Vesta predicts he will be quietly developing himself, learning the ropes and, even taking lessons. Here's what else Venus & Vesta says Prince William's astrological chart for 2019 will bring for him:

Sudden change

Jupiter, the planet of expansion and learning will be encouraging Prince William to get up to royal speed for some strategic moves in 2019 that will see him taking up a greater share of the work of Her Majesty the Queen. He is intrinsically linked to the move by Uranus, into Taurus, that affects both the Queen and Prince Charles in early March. Uranus is the planet of sudden change and the prince will feel it in his home, whereby he will be tasked with creating new supportive structures, maybe even working with a different household or staff that allow him easy access to his royal work, but also keep him close to his family.

Prince William is everything you would expect from a Cancer sun sign Prince, born minutes after a new moon in the sign of the crab. He is a real people person and a family man, and actually quite a softy. The North Node destiny point is travelling through Cancer in 2019 and this invites William to use his empathetic nature to become more emotionally connected to the people he works with and also the wider public. Shedding some of his shyness and realising that his conscientiousness and sincerity is what works best for William and what the people want from him will make him feel so much happier and more useful in his role.

Sensitive soul

The Duke is a fun and adventure-loving father, but a move by healing planet Chiron into Aries this year will touch more sensitive areas in his chart, connected with his own childhood, and cause him to be much more protective than your average dad. Aries rules the head and this planetary move will also inspire William to increase his support of mental health issues by working with charities and campaigns that aim to break down stigmas around admitting to unhappy feelings or anxiety and even getting help. Prince William will be uniquely starred to lead the charge here, volunteering his own experiences to inform new ideas and promoting causes close to his heart.

Perfect match

The horoscope of Duchess Kate shows she is the perfect foil for Prince William as if they were opposite sides of the same coin. So when the Cancer and Capricorn eclipses occur in July and again in December, both of them will be challenged to make big changes to their lives. Capricorn Kate is a powerful support for William and as the planet Saturn moves through Capricorn, in a pertinent point in William’s horoscope, we may see them both build more idealised roles for themselves which will be a break with tradition. They really are tasked with creating a monarchy for the future in 2019 and this means potential re-styling of outdated practices to make them relevant and rewarding.

