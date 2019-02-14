Prince Philip, 97, will not be prosecuted over Sandringham car crash The Queen's husband has voluntarily given up his driving license

The Duke of Edinburgh will not face prosecution over his road accident in Sandringham last month, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. Chris Long, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, stated: "The CPS has carefully reviewed material submitted by the police in relation to a traffic collision on the A149 on 17 January this year.

"We took into account all of the circumstances in this case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving licence. We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute. All those involved in the collision have been informed and provided with a full explanation in writing." A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman added: "The Duke of Edinburgh respects the decision taken by the Crown Prosecution Service."

Prince Philip has given up his driving licence

On Saturday, the palace announced that the Queen's 97-year-old husband has voluntarily given up his driving licence. Philip made the decision after being involved in a car crash on the Sandringham Estate. His Land Rover Freelander collided with another vehicle, leaving the two women in the Kia with minor injuries. Philip's car overturned but he managed to escape unscathed.

The Duke apologised to the occupants of the Kia and in a handwritten letter told passenger Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in the accident, that he was "very sorry". "I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences," he wrote.

Philip added: "As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience."

