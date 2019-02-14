See which TWO royal couples celebrate their anniversary on Valentine's Day See which royals made Valentine's Day extra special!

Valentine's Day is seen by many as the most romantic day of the year, and couples use the special day to show how much they care about one another with flowers, chocolates and even the odd gift or two! But it isn't just us regular folk who enjoying celebrating the special day, as not one but two royal couples celebrate their anniversaries on Cupid's favourite holiday!

Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg tied the knot on Valentine's Day

Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg got married on 14 February 1981, and have been happily married for 18 years! The couple, Henri and María, have five children and four grandchildren. According to Royal Central, the pair weren't aware that they were typing the knot on Valentine's Day, as it wasn't a popular holiday in Luxembourg at the time. For their stunning ceremony, Maria wore a bespoke Balmain gown, with the Congo diamond tiara. Speaking about their special day, Henri said: "This day I will always remember as the day that was such great joy. I will not conceal that I was a little excited about the enormous appeal… [but when] my fiancee walked into the cathedral, any nervousness was gone, and I knew that we would now be forever by two for the tasks that would put life and my function to us to overcome together. This moment is one of my best memories."

Meanwhile, it has previously been reported that Prince Daniel proposed to his royal bride,Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, on Valentine's Day, and made the special announcement just a few days later on 24 February 2009. Speaking about their relationship, Victoria previously said: "With Daniel by my side I feel safe. You have surely seen that in recent years I have grown stronger and happier, and now we can begin preparations to start our own lives and start a family." Her parents, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia, gave their approval, with the Queen saying: "We have total confidence in you and your choice Victoria, and I will do everything I can to support both of you." The king added that Prince Daniel would make "an excellent husband for Victoria".

