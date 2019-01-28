Princess Madeleine of Sweden has published her own book! All the details The Swedish royal lives with her family in Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has written a children's book with a very important message. The book, which will be released in Swedish, is titled Stella och hemligheten, which is translated as Stella and the Secret. In an announcement made on Instagram, Princess Madeleine shared the book's cartoonish cover with her fans. She proudly wrote: "I'm very excited to finally share with you a book which will hopefully show children how important it is to stand up for themselves and to tell someone when something doesn't feel right."

Stella and the Secret is being released in conjunction with the World Childhood Foundation, an organisation founded by Queen Silvia of Sweden, Madeleine's mother, in 1999. The charity, nicknamed Childhood, seeks to prevent child abuse and provides vital classroom resources, mentor programmes and legal services to children in Sweden and around the world.

Working to protect children is a cause that has long been close to Princess Madeleine's heart. In 2012, she co-founded the ThankYou awareness campaign with Childhood and has worked with UNICEF, specialising in child protection services. She is also a patron for Min Dora Dag, the Swedish equivalent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Swedish royal's desire to create a children's book has no doubt been inspired by her own young children, Leonore, four, Nicolas, three, and Adrienne, ten months. In a recent sweet Instagram post, Madeleine shared an image of baby Adrienne in the snow, captioned: "The best thing that happened to me [in] 2018". The family live in Miami, Florida, with the Princess' husband, Christopher O'Neill.

Madeleine lives in the US with her three children

The royals relocated to the US last year, with the palace noting that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age". According to Swedish publication Svensk Damtidning, the royals are renting a house in Miami which sits in a gated community protected by guards. They have access to a communal swimming pool and tennis court, shared by other residents.

